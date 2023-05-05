‘Yellowstone’ to end, Paramount series Matthew McConaughey – Deadline

Everett Collection

Remember what we said in February Yellow stone will end With its fifth season underway, is Paramount planning a sequel from Taylor Sheridan?

Well, it’s confirmed. Paramount has announced Kevin Costner as the lead Yellow stone It will conclude its run with the upcoming second half of season five, which will premiere in November. It will be followed by an untitled sequel from 101 Studios and MTV Entertainment Studios, which has a direct-to-series order since December.

No talent has been announced for the new series, but as Deadline exclusively reported in February, Matthew McConaughey was in talks for the project. We hear the Oscar winner is in talks to star. He is expected to be joined by a handful of originals Yellow stone actors.

In continuation, this will be the first branch Yellow stone Carrying the universe mothership series moniker, it will run on the Paramount Network, home of Yellowstone, and later on Paramount+.

The series premiere of Mothership, which airs exclusively on the Paramount Network, was a hurtful lesson for Paramount.

The announcement comes after Paramount Global fell shy of Wall Street forecasts yesterday, when the company reported a $1.1 billion loss for Q1, leading to a 25% share price drop.

Conclusion Yellow stone, co-created by Sheridan, who serves as showrunner, follows Costner and Sheridan arguing over shooting dates. According to sources, it’s unclear if Costner will return for the final episodes, which we hear will begin production in August.

It is also unclear whether all remain Yellow stone The scripts are finished and Sheridan has written the scripts for the sequel series. The premiere dates are subject to change due to the current writer’s strike.

Director and executive producer Stephen Kay recently told Deadline, “Taylor [Sheridan] Spinning hay into gold in Texas, we hope to do so soon. Everyone is excited.

It’s unclear whether the McConaughey-led franchise extension will be set at Dutton Ranch in Montana or elsewhere, and which of Yellowstone’s original stars will appear in the spinoff series, but we hear a couple of them have received offers. Plans for the returning cast may not be finalized until Sheridan finishes writing, we hear.

With Costner as John Dutton, Yellow stone Starring Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Houser, Kelsey Asbill and Gil Birmingham

Costner’s John Dutton character faces off against hitmen, and when the entire family is attacked at the end of the third season, unscrupulous real estate developers try to wrest control of the sprawling Montana-based Dutton ranch from him. At the end of the first episode of season five, he is now dealing with his children who are trying to kill each other.

“Yellow stone A whole universe of global successes is the foundation from which we start – from this 1883 to do Tulsa RajaAnd I am confident of ours Yellow stone Thanks to the brilliant creative mind of Taylor Sheridan and our incredible cast who bring these shows to life, the sequel will be another huge hit,” said Chris McCarthy, President & CEO of Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios.

The original series, co-created by Sheridan and John Linson, was produced by 101 Studios and MTV Entertainment Studios and stars Sheridan, Linson, Costner, Art Linson, David C. Produced by Glaser, Bob Yary, Christina Voros and Stephen. K.

“The Dutton story continues, where it picks up Yellow stone He leaves in another epic story. We are excited to bring this new journey to audiences around the world,” added David Glaser, CEO of 101 Studios.