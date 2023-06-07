Yankees to place Aaron Judge on 10-day IL with toe injury

June LeeESPN3 minutes of reading

NEW YORK — For the second time this season, The New York Yankees To play without Aaron Judge.

New York plans to place its superstar slugger on the injured list after Tuesday’s loss with a sprained and bruised right thumb. Chicago White Sox. According to team physician Dr. Christopher Ahmed, Judge did not have a fracture or break in his toe.

“The biggest thing right now is trying to get rid of the swelling,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “He had some improvement today, but now we’ll see where he is in the coming days and later in the week. But the big thing is to get the swelling out.”

Judge spent time on the injured list earlier this season with a right hamstring strain. When he was healthy, Judge again put up MVP-type numbers, hitting .291/.404/.674 with 19 homers and a 2.2 bWAR in 49 games.

New York’s pitching depth is also being tested as a pitcher Ryan Weber A UCL strain was diagnosed. The 32-year-old righty has appeared in eight games this season and posted a 3.14 ERA in 14⅓ innings.

“Now it’s a decision-making process,” Boone said. “If it’s going to rehab over time. Surgery is on the table. No decision on that yet.”

Nestor Cortez He is on the injured list due to a left shoulder injury. Boone noted that Cortez struggled to rebound between starts.

So far this season, Cortez has a 5.16 ERA in 11 starts, striking out 59 batters in 59⅓ innings.

To replace Cortez, New York was called Randy Vasquez From Triple-A. The righty made his major league debut on May 26 San Diego PadresAllowed two runs in 4⅔ innings pitched.