WNBA draft: Aaliyah Boston goes No. 1 to Indiana Fever

When Aliyah Boston was 12, she and her sister made the 1,700-mile trip from the U.S. Virgin Islands to their aunt’s house in Massachusetts, hoping to one day become a good basketball player who could go to college for free. to the WNBA

Boston fulfilled that dream Monday night at Spring Studios in New York when the Indiana Fever selected her with the first pick in the WNBA draft. Boston University of South Carolina Second always No. 1 pick in the draft; Aja Wilson became the first in 2018.

The Minnesota Lynx selected University of Maryland guard Diamond Miller No. 2 overall. At No. 3, the Dallas Wings selected Villanova University forward Maddie Siegrist.

The Wings, who had the fifth pick, shook up the night by trading future draft picks to the Washington Mystics for the fourth pick, Iowa State center Stephanie Soares. They took Connecticut guard Lou Lopez Senechal with the next pick.