Wine agenda – Fascinating Savoyard weekend

From October 14 to 17, the interprofessional committee of Savoie wines and the winegrowers of the entire vineyard are offering four days of activities through ten destinations labeled “vineyards and discoveries”, in association with the tourist offices of Coeur of Savoy and Vineyards of Savoy Aix-les-Bains-Riviera of the Alps. This event brought together more than 12,000 people during the last edition, in 2020. On the program this fall: 120 festive events.

Open days in the estates, walks to discover the vineyard, festive moments mixing music and different artistic expressions, sporting, fun or gastronomic activities allied to the discovery of the region’s wines, tasting workshops, dinners and a wine cruise. Highlight of this hearty weekend: “Wine growers in the city of the dukes”. Friday and Saturday at 5.30 p.m., possibility of exploring the historic center of Chambéry, in the company of a tour guide, through the medieval quarter, alleys, colorful facades, mansions and trompe-l ‘eye. End of the visit to the Ruche BoutiK ‘for a tasting led by a winegrower.

