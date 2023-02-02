Windows 11’s annual update is coming to your PC: 5 new features to try

You may have discovered yours Windows PC has recently upgraded itself, whether you like it or not, Microsoft started automatically upgrading Windows 11 PCs with its big annual update at the end of January. This is an optional upgrade from the September release. But that’s okay: there are plenty of new things to see The big Windows 11 2022 update, codenamed 22H2. The system has been given a facelift and polish everywhere – you may have noticed some obvious interface changes, like new icons for changing the volume.

Here are five significant changes you should see first in the Windows 11 2022 update. If you want to go deeper down the Windows 11 rabbit hole, check out our guide 10 Windows 11 tips and tricks we use to customize our PCs.

Clipchamp: A new, free video editor

Windows now has a new default video editor: Clipchamp. As a spiritual successor to the likes of Windows Movie Maker, it’s simpler and more accessible than professional video editors – if you’re sharing a YouTube video with friends, you can use it for a quick cut or fade. The tool includes the usual basic timeline and editing capabilities, and it can upload directly to YouTube, TikTok, and various other web storage services.

As of Windows 11 version 22H2, Clipchamp should be added to your operating system – search for it in the Start menu. If it doesn’t, you can download it for free From the Microsoft Store. Here is a complete guide Basics of this new tool.

Tabs in File Explorer

Electricity users have been waiting for this for a long time. Tabs is a feature that most advanced alternative file browsers have been using for decades, and Microsoft finally—FinallyTabbed File Explorer was introduced in Windows 11 2022 update. Here it is A complete guide on how to use them.

Click the “+” button on the top menu bar to open a new tab in any Explorer window. Although you can’t click and drag in the new Explorer window (yet), tabs work just like you’re used to in any modern web browser. While you’re here, check out the new, streamlined left-hand menu for quick access to system folders and your most used locations.

If you like to keep a lot of apps easily accessible in the Start menu, you’ll love the new Folders feature. It works more or less like folders on an Android or iOS (or more appropriately, Chrome OS) home screen. Any two or more shortcuts can be combined into a folder, and any folder can have a custom name.

To get started, click on one Start Menu icon and drag onto another. When you see both shrink, release the mouse button and a folder will be created automatically. Click New Folder and click Title to Rename. Any additional programs can be dragged in or out of the folder, and you can have as many folders as you like.

New ways to use the Snap Bar

Snap Bar is one of the most useful multitasking tools in newer versions of Windows. You’ve probably seen it if you drag windows by their title bar often: it lets you easily move them to half, thirds, or four parts of your screen. But there are New ways to approach it.

Michael Kreider/ITG

Place your mouse cursor (don’t click!) on the Maximize Window button, between the Close (X) and Minimize (_) buttons in the upper right corner. You’ll find the six most common layout options. Click on any of the sub-grids in this pop-up to send the window to that location. You can also activate this view by typing Win + Z, then a number, then a number again to “drill down” into the options.

Updated Notepad

Notepad is one of the oldest, simplest tools in all of Windows, but this basic text editor is a little more capable than you might remember. In the most basic version, it now follows a dark or light color scheme in your customization settings.

Microsoft may have more in store for the simple Notepad. As you read this, trial versions of Windows 11 are available Updated with tabs in Notepad More like Windows Explorer. Whether it will make it to full release or not remains to be seen.

