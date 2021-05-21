Who are the Key Manufacturers and Suppliers of High-Temperature Epoxy?

Fact.MR has adopted multi-disciplinary approach to shed light on the evolution of the High-Temperature Epoxy Market the historical period. The study presents a deep-dive assessment of the current growth dynamics, major avenues in the estimation year of 2019, and key prospects over the forecast period 2018 to 2028.

Who are the Key Manufacturers and Suppliers of High-Temperature Epoxy?

Some of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of high-temperature epoxy include

BASF SE

3M Company

Evonik Industries

The Dow Chemical Company

Chang Chun Plastic Company Ltd

Aditya Birla Chemicals

Jiangsu Sanmu Group

Cukdo Chemical

Nan Ya Plastic Corporation

Huntsman Corporation

DIC corporations and others.

Manufacturers are investing heavily in these epoxies, as consumers are getting aware toward global warming and the harmful effect of pollution, manufacturers are spending on making epoxies that are ecofriendly and dose not pollute the environment as such. Manufacturers are also spending towards making a product which can also be used at extremely high temperatures.

Key Segments

By type

Below 150 degree Celsius

150 – 300 degree Celsius

Above 300 degree Celsius

By Application

Adhesives

Coating

Composites

Potting & Encapsulating

Construction

Electrical & Electronics

Others

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline Stores

By Region

North America US & Canada

Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Argentina & Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Benelux, Russia, and Rest of Europe

East Asia China, Japan, South Korea

South Asia India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and Rest of South Asia

Oceania Australia and New Zealand

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries, Turkey, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa



What Factors will Influence the Demand for High-Temperature Epoxies?

The demand for high-temperature epoxies has been rising in recent years due to their properties such as, they can help in retaining mechanical properties at a very high temperature and they are also used for improving resistance to acid solvents and bases.

They are also being used for their high adhesiveness at a very high temperature and they can maintain mechanical properties in wet conditions as well. Under higher temperature, these epoxies have minimal shrinkage.

Due to these properties, high-temperature epoxies have can be used for various purpose and have many applications. Some of the application of these epoxies are in the coating, construction industry, composites and adhesives.

For coating purpose, these epoxies are used in the chemical industry for water pipes and the packaging of metals. These are also used in the coating of marine infrastructures and the automotive sector for anti-rusting.

After reading the report, readers get insight into:

Major drivers and restraining factors, opportunities and challenges, and the competitive landscape

New, promising avenues in key regions

New revenue streams for all players in emerging markets

Focus and changing role of various regulatory agencies in bolstering new opportunities in various regions

Demand and uptake patterns in key industries of the

New research and development projects in new technologies in key regional markets

Changing revenue share and size of key product segments during the forecast period 2018 to 2028

Technologies and business models with disruptive potential

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

The market report offers detailed assessments and quantitative evaluations that shed light on numerous key aspects that have shaped its evolution over the historical period. In coming years, some of the key aspects that will shape the growth prospects during the forecast period are objectively covered in the study.

Some important questions that the market report tries to answer exhaustively are:

Key strategic moves by various players in the recent years with respect to product launches, deals and tie-ups, and mergers and acquisitions, and divestment of shares

Which strategies will enable top players in the Market expand their geographic footprints

Which new business models are expected to change the course of growth of key regional markets in near future

Which technologies will witness most attractive research investments and what will be the key sources of funding for startups and new entrants

Which products segments have in recent years have seen new, lucrative application areas

