White House Says Biden ‘Does Fine’ After Crashing Air Force Graduation

President Biden stumbled after delivering a speech and awarding diplomas to graduates of the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs on Thursday. 80 year old Mr. Biden, however, helped and appeared to recover quickly.

Mr. Biden’s fall was captured on video and circulated on social media. He stumbles, falls to his knees and appears to catch himself with his hands on the stage floor. He was assisted by several Air Force officers and Secret Service agents and returned to his seat.

Mr. Biden gave a powerful speech before awarding diplomas to Air Force graduates. He collapsed after handing out the final diploma and returned to his seat.

“He’s fine,” White House communications director Ben LaBolt said in a tweet Thursday afternoon. “There was a sandbag on the stage when he was shaking hands.”