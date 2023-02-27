When does a winter storm start? — NBC Boston

Monday will start with partly sunny skies, with more clouds coming in the afternoon. High temperatures will be cool – in the mid-30s.

When does it start snowing in New England?

Snow will begin to fall across the area Monday night or early Tuesday morning. Tuesday morning travel will be difficult as temperatures are slightly below freezing and there are some heavy snow showers.

Total snowfall by region

However, with high sun angles and temperatures rising above freezing throughout the day, expect road conditions to be much improved by midday. 2 to 4 inches of snow is generally expected in and around Boston. Worcester County could get 4 to 7 inches, and the Cape and Islands will only get a coating of about an inch.

Tuesday’s high will be in the upper 30s. Partly sunny and mild on Wednesday. Highs will be in the low 40s.

Two more storms this week in New England

Thursday will be very mild with a chance of rain. High temperature will be close to 50 degrees.

While one storm leaves Friday morning, another arrives late Friday evening. We’ll see a chance of snow or a wintry mix on Saturday as the cold air continues. Friday’s high will be near 40.