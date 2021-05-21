What are the Key Growth Drivers of Plastic Furniture Market?

The Demand for Plastic Furniture market is huge, the study analyzes each market player encompassed in the market study as per its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and market strategies. SWOT analysis has been performed in the market study to investigate the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each player.

What are the Key Challenges in the Plastic Furniture Market?

The scope for introducing innovative colors and designs is limited in plastic materials in comparison with their alternatives, such as metal and wood, and this greatly restricts the choice of furniture for consumers, who are looking for elegant and dynamic furniture.

Plastic furniture lacks in terms of longevity with the tendency to fall apart or break. Increasing need for durable furniture, consumers are opting for traditional forms of furniture, lower costs of plastic furniture notwithstanding.

Plastic Furniture Market – Notable Developments

Leading manufacturers in the plastic furniture market account for over 45% revenue share of the market. Market leaders are predominantly focusing on expanding distributors’ network and strengthening their geographical foothold in the market. New entrants and start-ups in the plastic furniture market are concentrating on launching innovative designs and cheaper alternatives to plastic furniture to gain recognition and create brand identity in the market.

A mounting number of small businesses are entering the plastic furniture market with an environmental conscience by launching new designs of plastic furniture made of recycled plastic, in order to capitalize on the growing consumer demand for eco-friendly products. Some of the examples include:

ecoBirdy – a European furniture manufacturing company co-founded by the COSME programme of the European Union – recently launched ecoBirdy recycled plastic furniture collection for kids. The company also announced that the complete line of furniture is 100% recyclable and free from harmful chemicals, as it used flakes from recycled plastic toys to add a unique colors to the furniture.

Envirotech Waste Recycling, Inc. is a start-up based in Philippines and the company recently announced that it is focusing on manufacturing fully recycled school classroom chair made of recyclable plastic waste products, such as single-use plastic straws, packaging waste, and candy wrappers.

Outer Inc. – a U.S.-based furniture company – announced that the company is launching recyclable outdoor plastic furniture made of recycled plastic bottles, making patio furniture as comfortable, stylish, and durable as indoor furniture.

ScanCom International A/S, an outdoor furniture industry headquartered in Denmark, recently launched ‘DuraOcean’ – its line of outdoor furniture made of ocean plastic. The company aims to launch outdoor plastic furniture manufactured using only recycled ocean plastic materials, such as fishing nets and ropes, by 2020, under its brand LifestyleGarden.

Paola Calzada Arquitectos, a Mexican architecture firm, announced that it started producing recycled plastic furniture to reduce ocean plastic waste. The company also announced that it has recycled up to 80,000 plastic bottles made of polyethylene to manufacture recycled plastic furniture.

The Plastic Furniture market report provides the readers with the below-mentioned insights:

Key trends, including ecological conservation, patented solutions, and globalization.

Consumption pattern of each segment of the market in every region.

Detailed study of the factors (positive and negative) impacting the growth of the global Endobronchial Valves market.

Critical analysis of R&D activities performed by market players to expand their production footprint across various industries.

Thorough research of effect of the market across various end use industries.

The Plastic Furniture market report gets rid of the following queries:

Which end use has the highest rate of consumption and why? Which regions are the market players targeting to gain a competitive edge? What is the growth forecast of the global market in region? What is the Y-o-Y growth rate of the global market? Which segment will have the maximum share of the global market by the end of year?

And so on…..

