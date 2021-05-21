What are Key Challenges Faced by the Fabric Conditioners Market Players?

The Demand for Fabric Conditioners market is huge, the study analyzes each market player encompassed in the market study as per its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and market strategies. SWOT analysis has been performed in the market study to investigate the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each player.

According to a new study of Fact.MR, worldwide sales of fabric conditioners closed in on 3,000 thousand tons in 2018, and are estimated to record a 2.7% Y-o-Y growth in 2019. The fabric conditioners industry has been underpinned by a slew of factors that range from development of environment-friendly products by manufacturers to increasing number of R&D activities for improving the water absorption and softness retention properties.

The study finds that several initiatives have been implemented over the years for maintaining high standards of environment and health safety of the laundry care products. The International Association for Soaps, Detergents and Maintenance Products (A.I.S.E.) continues to launch campaigns that promote a more sustainable use of energy and products in the laundry process. The Product Resource Efficiency Project of A.I.S.E. for the liquid fabric conditioner is a key example of such initiatives, which commits to targeted communication activities and create awareness on formulations of fabric conditioners and their applicability.

The study opines that the fabric conditioners market is highly fragmented with low entry barriers, which in turn has resulted in an influx of variants. This has led manufacturers of premium products to face challenges apropos of price vis-à-vis quantity offered as compared to various other low-cost products that offer competent value. These manufacturers are focusing on packaging & labelling innovation, along with novel marketing strategies, in a bid to create a bold impression on consumers and drive sales.

R&D Efforts for Improved Performance and Eco-Friendly Additives to Favor Growth

The study finds that liquid fabric conditioners witnessed worldwide sales of over 1,500 thousand tons in 2018, accounting for over 50% sales. As viscosity remains a vital aspect for convenient handling of liquid fabric conditioners, key manufacturers are offering effective thickener formulations that comprise acrylic copolymers highly compatible with cationic ingredients. Additionally, manufacturers are also taking R&D efforts toward eco-friendly preservatives for fabric conditioners. Development of biocides, such as Quimidroga’s ‘lactic acid L-(+)’, which are biodegradable, safe, and highly efficient, is one of the most significant R&D measures taken by players in the fabric conditioners market.

