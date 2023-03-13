Weather Alerts: A nor’easter is forecast to bring heavy snow

According to the National Weather Service, a late-winter nor’easter is expected to bring widespread heavy, wet snow, rain and strong winds to the Northeast beginning Monday night and continuing through Wednesday.
Heavier snow rates and gusts of up to 50 mph will make travel impossible in the Northeast and cause widespread power outages and tree damage, Meteorological Center said.
The storm, described by forecasters as “strong,” will strengthen in the northeast on Monday, where heavy snowfall is expected inland areas of the region, the weather service said.
Millions of people were under winter storm warnings and advisories across New England Monday morning.
Bob Oravec, a meteorologist with the Weather Forecast Center, said the weather system will start with rain that could turn into heavy snow in some places.
“Right now, rain is in the forecast for New York City and Boston, and the rain is turning to snow with some accumulation,” Mr. Oravec said, adding that this time it won’t be a New York winter event. Metro area, where there is less snow.
“The storm track is not in favor of the Northeast so far, and we’re running out of time in a way,” said Mr. Oravec said. “We’re definitely fighting the calendar and fighting the season.”
There is no strict definition of a nor’easter, but broadly speaking, they occur when storms along the Atlantic track bring strong winds from the northeast parallel to the east coast. They mostly occur in September and April.
Snowfall rates of two inches or more per hour are possible with this nor’easter, and in higher elevations, snowfall could eventually exceed a foot of accumulation, according to the National Weather Service.
Snowfall totals could be higher in the Catskills and southern Adirondacks of New York, the Berkshires of western Massachusetts, and the southern Green Mountains of Vermont.
Inland areas of the Lower Hudson Valley, northeastern New Jersey and southwestern Connecticut will receive five to 10 inches of snow. Weather Service in New York said.
Driving conditions are expected to be hazardous, and “widespread minor coastal flooding” is possible, forecasters said.
New York City, Long Island and New Haven, Conn. There is a large uncertainty in snow extent, including in coastal areas. How close to the beach The New York National Weather Service says the low pressure system is intensifying.
Widespread minor coastal flooding and beach erosion could be a concern through Wednesday, forecasters said.
Wind gusts of up to 50 mph were possible on the east side of Long Island Tuesday night, the weather service said.
The storm could last until Wednesday, Mr. Oravec said it would start raining that morning.
April Rubin Contributed report.