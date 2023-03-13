Weather Alerts: A nor’easter is forecast to bring heavy snow

According to the National Weather Service, a late-winter nor’easter is expected to bring widespread heavy, wet snow, rain and strong winds to the Northeast beginning Monday night and continuing through Wednesday.

Heavier snow rates and gusts of up to 50 mph will make travel impossible in the Northeast and cause widespread power outages and tree damage, Meteorological Center said.

The storm, described by forecasters as “strong,” will strengthen in the northeast on Monday, where heavy snowfall is expected inland areas of the region, the weather service said.