Watch the SpaceX Dragon cargo capsule dock with the space station early Tuesday

June 6, 2023
Arzu

A SpaceX Dragon cargo capsule arrived at the International Space Station early Tuesday (June 6) carrying 7,000 pounds (3,175 kilograms) of supplies and science experiments.

The robot dragon was launched on a top SpaceX The Falcon 9 rocket reached the orbital outpost at 5:50 a.m. EDT (0950 GMT) Monday (June 5) from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida after an 18-hour orbital chase. The capsule will remain attached to the space-facing port of the orbiting lab’s Harmony module for about three weeks.

