Watch SpaceX Launch New V2 Mini Starlink Satellites on February 27

February 27, 2023
Arzu

Update on February 27 at 12:20 pm ET: SpaceX delayed the Starlink launch from Vandenberg until Tuesday (Feb. 28) and pushed the Florida liftoff to 6:13 pm EST (2313 GMT) tonight (Feb. 27).

SpaceX plans to launch a new generation of Starlink Internet satellites tonight, which you can watch online for free.

