Virginia Tech vs. LSU in a tight, 4th quarter battle; Follow live updates from Dallas

With star players and powerhouse performances, this weekend’s Women’s Final Four in Dallas packs a big punch. Both semifinal games are Friday at American Airlines Center. First up is No. 1 seed Virginia Tech (31-4) vs. No. 3 at LSU (32-2) Friday at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.
For Virginia Tech, the Hokies’ “blind faith” in head coach Kenny Brooks led to a full-circle moment in the Final Four. Cassandra Negley of Yahoo Sports on Brooks’ commitment.
For LSU, Angel Reese’s “fresh start” turned into a NIL windfall and a trip to the Final Four with LSU. Cassandra Negley tells the story of “Bayeau Barbie.”
How to watch the women’s final four
WHO: No. 1 seed Virginia Tech (31-4) vs. No. 3 LSU (32-2)
When: 7pm ET Friday
Where: American Airlines Center, Dallas
TV: ESPN
Broadcast Crew: Ryan Ruocco (play-by-play), Rebecca Lobo (analyst) and Holly Rowe and Andrea Carter (reporters)