Virginia Tech vs. LSU in a tight, 4th quarter battle; Follow live updates from Dallas

Virginia Tech Hokies head coach Kenny Brooks talks to his players during the Elite Eight round of the NCAA Women’s Tournament. The Hokies face LSU in the Final Four on Friday in Dallas. (Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports)

With star players and powerhouse performances, this weekend’s Women’s Final Four in Dallas packs a big punch. Both semifinal games are Friday at American Airlines Center. First up is No. 1 seed Virginia Tech (31-4) vs. No. 3 at LSU (32-2) Friday at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.

For Virginia Tech, the Hokies’ “blind faith” in head coach Kenny Brooks led to a full-circle moment in the Final Four. Cassandra Negley of Yahoo Sports on Brooks’ commitment.

For LSU, Angel Reese’s “fresh start” turned into a NIL windfall and a trip to the Final Four with LSU. Cassandra Negley tells the story of “Bayeau Barbie.”

How to watch the women’s final four

WHO: No. 1 seed Virginia Tech (31-4) vs. No. 3 LSU (32-2)

When: 7pm ET Friday

Where: American Airlines Center, Dallas

TV: ESPN

Broadcast Crew: Ryan Ruocco (play-by-play), Rebecca Lobo (analyst) and Holly Rowe and Andrea Carter (reporters)

