‘Varisu’ series final entry: dotted line

Season 4, Episode 10: ‘With Eyes Open’

Whenever a show that’s been talked about and hailed as a “successor” reaches its conclusion, fans and critics start coming up with a list of the biggest questions that still need to be “answered” by the finale. Often, the finale answers some of those questions but leaves others hanging, because the stories TV creators want to tell don’t always match what viewers expect. That’s okay too. That’s entertainment.

Somewhat surprisingly, this last “successor” episode resolves a lot. The only major plot point of the season that is open by the end credits involves the outcome of the presidential election. We’re learning that Democratic candidate Daniel Jimenez has filed legal challenges over burned ballots in Wisconsin; But ultimately the “successor” in the mind of the winner of that particular race, Jesse Armstrong, is irrelevant to the outcome.

What matters is whether the Waystar board approves the GoJo deal; Who will Lucas Matson name as the company’s new CEO? We’ll get back to both, but for those who like what Logan Roy calls “protein,” the answers are: Yes, the board votes to sell; And in a shocking upset, Tom Wampskens steals the CEO job from his wife. (Show me, okay?)

Yet what makes it such a satisfying conclusion is that Armstrong and his cast and crew grapple with one of the series’ most divisive questions: Is there anything redeemable about Royce, all things considered?