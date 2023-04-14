‘Vanderpump Rules’ star Raquel Leviss checks into a mental health facility

Raquel Lewis checks into a mental health facility after her affair with Tom Sandoval is exposed. (Photo: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images)

Raquel Leviss – The Vanderpump rules Her affair with co-star Tom Sandoval – which has been going viral over the past month – has checked into a psychiatric facility.

“Rahul and his family decided to enter a voluntary center for mental health counseling before the relationship was discovered,” a representative for the Bravo personality said in a statement. Lots of news. “He was planning to go to the pre-reunion,” it was posted on March 23.

The rep added that Lewis is not in rehab for substance abuse issues, but is in a program focused on “mental health and trauma treatment.”

A spokesperson for Levi’s has not yet responded to Yahoo Entertainment’s request for comment.

In early March, it was revealed that Levis and Sandoval had a month-long affair with Ariana Maddix during their nine-year relationship. Madix revealed the relationship after one look Explicitly sexual video Sandoval scrolls through Levi’s chat history on his phone. Madix broke up with TomTom bar owner and musician.

Both Levis and Sandoval apologized for their roles in the cheating scandal. For his part, Levi’s apologized “to Ariana and my friends and my interests and my interests invested in our relationship. No apologies, I’m not a victim, I own up to my actions and I’m very sorry. It hurts Ariana.”

Lewis revealed that he was in consultation with his “forms of possession and of being enslaved and loved”. Confident that therapy will help end her “cycle of unhealthy behavior,” she vowed to prioritize “protecting” her mental health and “learning” from these mistakes.

Earlier this week, Sandoval gave his first interview amid the scandal dubbed “Scandoval.” Howie Mandel does stuff Internet. In it, she recounts her first kiss with the SUR server — in the backyard of the house she shared with Madix last year.

“We kissed,” he said. “It was magnetic. We kept talking, got closer, kept talking, and as time went on, we got closer and closer and started talking, and then all of a sudden, we’re kissing.”

In the spark, he said, I felt something emotionally that I hadn’t felt in a long time.” He called Lewis “wonderful,” loving, “smart,” witty,” “funny,” “beautiful.” ” and “Amazing.”

She also said that Levis was a “source of strength” for her as she navigated an unhappy and unhealthy relationship with Madix before things took a romantic turn.