USA"B: Companies start a fight against conservative laws in Texas

Several U.S. companies, including Lift, American Airlines and Silicon Labberturis, yesterday expressed dissatisfaction with the conservative Texas state’s laws on abortion, weapons and voting restrictions in elections.



Read more in Calcalist: Google directs abortion-seeking women to anti-abortion party “It hurts business”: U.S. CEOs call for repealed planned laws against abortion , Even in the case of rape or incest, went into effect this week after the Supreme Court decided, by a majority of five judges against four, not to intervene in it for the time being. The law allows Texas citizens to sue anyone who provides or assists abortion after six weeks of pregnancy – including, for example, drivers who drive women to abortion clinics. Lift and Uber have announced they will cover all of their drivers’ legal expenses that will be claimed due to the new abortion law. Lift will also donate close to $ 1 million to the Planned Parenthood organization, which provides medical services for women, including abortions, the company’s CEO Logan Green announced on Twitter. Uber CEO Dara Kosarshahi tweeted in response to Green’s announcement that he and his company would cover drivers’ legal expenses in the same way, thanking Green for his initiative. On Wednesday, the Matz Group announced’ Which owns the dating app Tinder, and competes with Amble, because they will set up a fund that will help their employees in Texas obtain abortion services out of state. GoDaddy, a company that provides Internet services for websites, yesterday closed a Texan anti-abortion website that allowed people to report suspicious abortions.

1 View the gallery Demonstration Against Texas Abortion Law, May (Getty)

The response to the new laws in Texas comes at a time when many companies are trying to emphasize their social involvement. Various companies also responded to the Texan law approved last week banning voting at drive-th facilities’Roe, and on polling stations that operate 24 hours a day, giving polling station supervisors more authority. According to Democrats, these amendments are intended to restrict access to the vote, especially to vulnerable populations. “We were hoping for a different outcome to this legislation, and we are disappointed with the outcome,” a spokesman for American Airlines said. A Texas-based HP spokesman wrote: “As a global company with 60,000 employees, HP encourages its employees to take part in the political process where they live and work, make their decisions and make their voices heard at the ballot box.” A silicon spokesman for the Aborigines said “abortion, gun and voting laws give citizens the power to enforce the law. It has been a difficult week in Texas.”