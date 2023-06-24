US intel describes China’s virus research, says little about Covid origins

Leave a comment on this story Comment

Newly declassified US government intelligence reveals some new insights into China’s origins of the Covid-19 pandemic Viral research but no extras Clarification of how the global outbreak started has fueled tensions between Washington and Beijing. and sparked a heated debate among scientists, lawmakers, and government officials.

Over three years, investigations The origin of the virus centers on a pair of dueling hypotheses: natural spillover from infected animals to humans and the “laboratory spillover” theory. The latter The site says the virus leaked from a lab where researchers were studying the coronavirus — in Wuhan, China The first cases of the unusual, highly contagious respiratory disease were reported in December 2019.

In May 2021, President Biden instructed US intelligence agencies to investigate the origins of the virus, based on their own classified information, including the Chinese government’s response to the outbreak. Intelligence officials said the agencies had not previously reached a consensus, although most of them favored a natural origin scenario.

The New reportIt was required by law and Released Friday evening, adds little Those earlier estimates remain unchanged, but this one addresses some specific potential links raised by lab leak proponents.

The report mainly focuses on possible links between the epidemic and the Wuhan Institute of Virology, which includes collaborations between civilian institute researchers and China’s military, the People’s Liberation Army. WIV was conducting extensive research on coronaviruses.

“Some of the research conducted by the PLA and WIV has found several viruses, including coronaviruses, but no known viruses that could be the precursor to SARS-CoV-2, the cause of Covid,” the intelligence agencies found. 19, according to a report by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.

Some Media reports And Republican-led investigations have suggested a biosecurity incident at the Wuhan lab in 2019, citing official Chinese Communist Party statements and translations of training sessions for lab workers.

But while a U.S. intelligence assessment acknowledged that some lab workers “at least some of the time did not use adequate biosafety precautions” before the outbreak, U.S. officials say they could not make a link between those practices and the origin of Covid-19. .

“A specific biosecurity incident at WIV triggered the outbreak and WIV’s biosecurity training appears to be routine rather than an emergency response by China’s leadership,” the ODNI report said.

Despite warnings from other Chinese scientists, Wuhan researchers spent years testing coronaviruses in labs that lacked the proper protective equipment to handle the pathogens, known for their ability to “directly infect humans through their spike protein.” Additionally, a safety inspection in early 2020 It found problems with aging equipment and inadequate disinfectants and ventilation equipment.

The Chinese Embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

By early 2020, scientists had generally dismissed the possibility of a lab leak, arguing instead that the virus may have spread from animals to humans.

“We don’t believe any kind of laboratory-based scenario is plausible,” said five prominent virologists. wrote March 2020 in Nature Medicine. That article — titled “The Proximate Origin of SARS-CoV-2” — helped influence subsequent news coverage of the pandemic and later led to questions about the origin of the virus by U.S. officials.

There are several authors behind the “Proximity Origin” paper from That suggested their earlier conclusion about the lack of a reliable laboratory origin of Covid-19 might be too harsh.

Congress party Did the US government inadvertently contribute to the pandemic by funding coronavirus research in China, and Anthony S. Republicans have opened up investigations into scientists improperly colluding with federal officials like Fauci to shape their conclusions about the origin of the virus.

Fauci declined to comment.

A House committee to examine the Covid response on Friday Solicitor Christian Anderson, Scripps Research Scientist and One of the authors of the Proximal Origins paper requests additional documentation.

“Dr. Christian Anderson was instrumental in suppressing the lab leak hypothesis, and Americans deserve to know why this happened, who was involved, and how we can prevent the deliberate suppression of scientific discourse during future pandemics. -Ohio), chairman of the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic, said in a statement.

Scripps Research He did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Democrats have criticized Republicans for focusing on the origins of the virus, saying their studies have focused too much on partisan politics and not enough on public health.

“Instead of elevating the question of the origin of the epidemic to advance a politically driven narrative, we should consider – to the best of our ability – comprehensively, rigorously and objectively all possible possibilities of how the virus emerged. So our findings can inform good policies to prevent and better prepare for the next pandemic,” Rep. Raul Ruiz (D-Calif.), the top Democrat on the Covid panel, wrote on June 8. Letter To Wenstrup shared with The Washington Post.

Proponents of the laboratory spill theory point to what they consider circumstantial but compelling evidence.

John Radcliffe, who served as director of national intelligence in the Trump administration and was privy to classified information about the virus, said in a statement that “the only theory supported by science, intelligence and common sense is a lab leak.” “In contrast, four years later, there is nothing linking this virus to anything in nature — no environmental source, no intermediate host or animal species.”

“The Biden administration’s continued obfuscation of the source of Covid is an insult to the intelligence community, appeases the Chinese Communist Party, and denies justice to the millions of Americans who have lost loved ones to this deadly virus,” Ratcliffe said.

There is no public evidence of a lab leak, and there is no record that any of Wuhan’s labs contained the SARS-CoV-2 strain that causes Covid-19, although Chinese authorities have never released a list of the coronaviruses studied until late 2019. The intelligence assessment also concludes that the Wuhan lab “first harbored SARS-CoV-2 in late December 2019, when WIV researchers isolated and identified the virus from samples from patients diagnosed with pneumonia of unknown origin.”

Beijing has refused to release detailed records of scientists at the Wuhan Institute of Virology who reportedly fell ill with flu-like symptoms in November 2019. News reports in recent weeks — including from China’s top coronavirus experts — have questioned scientists. “Patient Zero” of the outbreak.

Scientists have vehemently denied these reports, saying they have not been infected with Covid-19 and have never worked with live viruses in the laboratory.