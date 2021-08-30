United Arab Emirates: Green light for vaccinated tourists from all over the world

The UAE will allow the issuance of a tourist visa to anyone who has been vaccinated with one of the vaccines approved by the World Health Organization (WHO), and gives a significant boost of encouragement to the important tourism sector in the country.

The decision is valid for citizens of all countries, including countries previously considered dangerous, the UAM-owned communications network WAM reported.

3 View the gallery Emirates Airport in Corona (Photo: Emurates)

The move is part of the UAE’s strategy to support “national efforts to achieve recovery and stable economic growth,” the network said. The new laws went into effect today. Passengers arriving with a tourist visa should upload their vaccination status to the government health app, and undergo a quick check at the airport, according to WAM. Since banning the arrival of travelers from countries like India, Pakistan and Nigeria, the UAE has gradually eased travel regulations.

3 View the gallery Dubai Corona Al Burj Tower (Photo: AFP)

The state began allowing its residents to return to it earlier this month. The WHO has so far approved the vaccines of Astrazenka, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, Pfizer-Biontech, SinoPharm, and Sinobeck. The number of cases has been steadily declining in the country, which has carried out one of the fastest and most comprehensive vaccination operations in the world.

3 View the gallery Vaccine for corona in Madrid, Spain (Photo: AP)

