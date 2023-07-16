United Airlines pilots reach preliminary labor deal with pay hikes of up to 40%



New York

CNN

—



United Airlines pilots, represented by the Air Line Pilots Association, reached an agreement in principle with the airline, giving pilots a raise of up to 40%, the union confirmed to CNN on Saturday.

The deal is worth $10 billion over the life of the deal, the union said, with improvements to “work-life quality, compensation, job security, work rules, pensions, benefits.”

The deal ends a long-running impasse between the parties: pilots and United management have been negotiating for more than four years, the union said.

As the post-pandemic travel boom continues, many pilot union groups are demanding improved benefits. Delta pilots ratifies an agreement In March, there was about a 34% increase in wages. American Airlines pilots Also vote on a contract.

The new United contract includes wage increases of 34.5% to 40.2%, depending on the type of aircraft a pilot flies, the union said.

“We promised our world-class pilots the industry-leading contract they deserve, and we are pleased to have reached an agreement with ALPA,” United Airlines said in a statement. “The four-year contract, once approved, will provide meaningful pay increases and quality of life improvements for our pilots, while putting the airline on track to achieve the incredible potential of our United Next strategy.”

After negotiators finalize the language, the agreement must be ratified by the 16,000 member pilots.