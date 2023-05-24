UK inflation fell below 10% for the first time since August

LONDON – UK inflation fell sharply in April as energy prices retreated and the impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began to seep out of the annual consumer price comparison.

Headline CPI inflation stood at 8.7% year-on-year, the Office for National Statistics said on Wednesday, up from 10.1% in March, but above the consensus estimate of 8.2% from a Reuters poll of economists.

“Electricity and gas prices contributed 1.42 percentage points to annual inflation in April, as last April’s rise fell out of the annual comparison, but this component still contributed 1.01 percentage points to annual inflation,” the ONS said in its report.

“Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages continued to rise in April, contributing to higher annual inflation, however, annual inflation of food and non-alcoholic beverages declined to 19.1% in the year to April 2023 from 19.2% in March 2023.”

However, the ONS said its indicative sample estimates suggested the annual rate of inflation for food and non-alcoholic drinks was the second-highest seen in more than 45 years.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 1.2%, above the consensus estimate of 0.8%.

The Consumer Price Index, including owner-occupiers’ housing costs (CPIH), rose 7.8% in the 12 months to April 2023, up from 8.9% in March, while core CPI (excluding volatile energy, food, alcohol and tobacco prices) rose to 6.8. %, compared to 6.2% in March, which is about the Bank of England.