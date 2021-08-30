two"H: Green investment funds also invest in polluting companies

Investment funds that market themselves as “climate-oriented” often hold shares of large pollutants, such as fossil fuel companies, according to an analysis by the independent research institute InfluenceMap. The institute rated the activities of these funds in relation to the goals of the Paris Agreement of 2015 to limit global warming to two degrees. 72 of the funds received a negative score from the institute, indicating that their total investments do not promote the global warming limit. In total, the funds invest $ 153 million in fossil fuel companies or those related to the field, with the most common investments being ExxonMobil, Chevron and Liborton. “It’s hard for investors to know for sure whether climate – branded funds are in line with the Paris Agreement or not,” not the Financial Times’ Dan Van Acker, an influencer analyst. “There is a wide range of concepts for describing green funds, and a lack of transparency about the meaning of these concepts.”

1 View the gallery An oil field in which Exxon Mobil operates (Photo: AP) The institute also analyzed the activities of 593 funds operating in the broader category of ESG (Environment, Society, Corporate Responsibility), which manage $ 265 billion in assets. 421 of them had a portfolio with a negative impact on the Paris Agreement. “Investors will be surprised to discover carbon-rich companies in funds that market as green,” Dr. Ben Caldcott of the Oxford University School of Entrepreneurship and Environment told the Financial Times. Only based on the brown companies in their portfolio. Property owners can pressure pollutants to turn greener, which could have a greater impact on the transition to a low-carbon economy than just investing in green stocks. Leaving such assets to investors who are not interested in environmental goals may lead to the opposite result “

