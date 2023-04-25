Tucker Carlson’s Surprise Exit Stuns People In Donald Trump’s Orbit

When the texts were published in March, Mr. Trump was injured, and Mr. called Carlson, a person familiar with Outreach said. But the two quickly patched it up. Since then, they have continued to talk, exchange text messages and seem to have a closer relationship than ever before, Mr. According to two people close to Trump who are familiar with their relationship and don’t want to discuss their relationship, the contacts are private.

In an interview with Newsmax’s Greg Kelly, Mr. Recorded shortly after Carlson’s departure, Mr Trump offered his support for the former host. “I’m shocked. I’m amazed,” Mr. Trump said. “I think Tucker has been wonderful. He, especially in the last year or so, has been horrible to me.

For comment, Mr. Carlson did not respond.

Last year, Mr. Some of Trump’s advisers, Mr. Carlson, Mr. They were concerned that Trump’s main rival, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, appeared ready to support a potential presidential bid. Mr. Carlson gave Mr DeSantis plenty of airtime and praised his policies. But for the past six weeks, Mr. Trump and Mr. As Carlson often spoke, Mr. For DeSantis Mr. Trump’s team increasingly believed that Carlson would not weigh in. Fox News.

In late March, Russian President Vladimir V. Calling Putin a “war criminal,” Mr. Mr. DeSantis’ decision Knowing that Carlson was disgusted, the Trump team liked their odds even more.

Ohio Republican Senator J.T. Vance, Mr. Trump and Mr. A close associate of both Carlson described the Fox News anchor’s exit as shocking.