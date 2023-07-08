Trail Blazers’ Scoot Henderson, Rockets’ Amen Thompson Out With Injuries In Summer League Game

LAS VEGAS — Portland Trail Blazers rookie Scoot Henderson did not return after leaving his NBA Summer League debut against the Houston Rockets in the third quarter with an undisclosed right shoulder injury.

And he wasn’t the only notable rookie injured in the game.

Rockets rookie Amen Thompson, the No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 NBA draft, left the same game late in the fourth quarter with a left ankle injury. He was injured while blocking a shot by Blazers center Ibou Badji with about 50 seconds remaining after the two tangled under the basket.

Henderson, the No. 3 pick in last month’s draft, finished with 15 points, six assists and five rebounds in 21 minutes. It was not immediately clear how Henderson was injured, and Blazers summer coach Jonah Hersku said he did not know when or how the injury occurred.

“Be careful,” Hersku said.

The Blazers did not make Henderson available, saying they wanted to get him to a facility where he could receive a proper medical. He emerged from the locker room with headphones around his neck and stopped for a brief chat with head coach Chauncey Billups. He then took a phone call, held the phone with his left hand, and was escorted out of the arena by Blazers personnel. Henderson returned to the arena an hour after his game to shake hands and shake hands with family and friends in the stands. He raised his right arm several times and bounced over the rail with his right hand for contact. It doesn’t look like he’s carrying a shoulder.

Teammate Chris Murray said he had no idea the injury was serious. “It’s not too bad. He’ll be fine,” Murray said. “It’s something you don’t want to push too much in summer league.” Murray said he based his opinion on reading Henderson’s body language in the locker room. “I’m not a doctor, I don’t know the ins and outs of the human body. . (But) I think he’s fine. Not to worry about it.”

Thompson scored 16 points with five assists in 28 minutes.

“I blocked the shot, landed on his leg and twisted my ankle,” Thompson said later. “It’s really up to the staff (if he plays this weekend). I know I’ll be fine, but it’s up to the staff whether to keep me out for the season.

Henderson and Thompson were the warm-up act for No. 1 pick and international boss Victor Wembayama’s debut, a scheduled debut with the San Antonio Spurs following the Blazers-Rockets game at the same Thomas and Mack Center Court in Las Vegas.

The Rockets won 100-99 on a buzzer-beating shot by Jabari Smith Jr., the No. 3 overall pick in the 2022 draft.

Jason Quick and Kelly Igo contributed to this report.

Required reading

(Photo: Lucas Peltier / USA Today)