Top five new features in iPadOS 17

While iPadOS 17 adopts all the features available in iOS 17, there are also several additions designed for the iPad’s larger display. In our latest video, we highlight the best new features for iPad in the iPadOS 17′ update.

The lock screen has been updated – In iPadOS 17, iPad gets the lock screen customization features that came to iPhone with iOS 16. iPadOS 17′ users can choose the appearance of the date and time, select different iPad-optimized wallpaper options, and have multiple lock screens. Linked to focus modes. Widgets and live functions – Live Actions is now supported on the iPad’s lock screen, so you can follow timers, food orders, sports games and more. The widgets on the lock screen and home screen are interactive, so you can turn on the lights, play a song, mark a reminder as done, and more without having to open the app directly from the widget. Health App – Health app is available on iPad and iPadOS 17 which shows health data in detail. The app is optimized for iPad’s display with an improved Favorites view and interactive charts for categories like Trends and Highlights. Adding PDF & References – Improved AutoFill allows iPad to recognize fields in a PDF or scanned document, so names, addresses, phone numbers, email addresses and other information can be added from contact cards. There’s also a new feature for collaborating on PDFs with others directly through the Notes app. The Notes app is optimized for PDFs, and PDFs are displayed full-width for quick annotations with Apple Pencil. Status Manager updates – When using the Stage Manager, windows can be freely resized, repositioned and placed anywhere in the scene. Stage Manager also supports an external camera like the one on Studio Display for FaceTime and conference calls.

To learn more about what’s new in the iPadOS 17′ update, we have an exclusive iPadOS 17 roundup.