Top 5 Practice Management Software For Medical Billing Services

With technology improving day by day, the need for physicians/hospitals to update their practice according to the changing trends in medical billing has become mandatory. Having the best practice management software in place provides a streamlined workflow and process, improves practice organizations with a high focus on quality patient care, enhances automation that leads to an increase in efficiency, productivity, and profitability, improves billing processes leading to quicker reimbursement, enhances documentation and cuts down errors, and wide-ranging, turnkey compliance solutions.

Now you know the significance of practice management software in place for medical billing services at your practice, let us see the best practice management software that you can pick one for your establishment.

#1: Simplex HIMES

This is a cloud-based medical practice management software solution which helps clinics, hospitals, diagnostic labs, and pharmacies, manage medical records of patients, appointment scheduling and booking, get control over drug inventory and plan treatment procedures further.

Features:

Radiology management

Point of sale (PoS)

Feedback collection

Custom consent forms

Data verification

Insurance management

Billing

Benefits:

Administer patient intake

Track the online status of available beds

Schedule operation theatres and record patient demographics in a centralized database

If used by pathology labs, can generate barcodes to track samples, systematize details of reference laboratories, and send result alerts via email or text message

#2: NHCircle

NHCircle is the best for telemedicine care that allows healthcare providers register patients, book procedures, enter and track insurance details, and schedule timely follow-ups, along with other operations. Physicians can now easily set up video consultations, view their appointment calendars, request diagnostic tests, create e-prescriptions, recommend any other specialists, and send emails, text messages, or in-app notifications.

Benefits

Allowing quick appointment booking by front desk staffs

Checking bed occupancy and managing referrals

Handling medical billing effortlessly

Creating service bundles and optimizing discharge processes

Pharmacists can automatically receive physician’s prescription orders, deliver medicines, track orders, maintain and manage inventory and receive anytime payments from anywhere

#3: Insta

Insta is one of the best hospital management software that has electronic medical records (EMRs) inbuilt, RCM, radiology management, and inventory control. It acts as an all-in-all software with which hospitals can exceptionally manage the patient’s experience and monitoring day-to-day operations, from a single source platform.

Features

Empowers with powerful tools for digitizing current workflows.

Engages patients extensively.

Boosts productivity and accomplishes insight into your company’s performance.

Benefits

Best revenue cycle model for managing financial processes denoting taxation, insurance, pre-authorizations, remittance reconciliation, claim submissions, and more.

#4: RXNT

RXNT is a combined suite of EHR, practice management, and medical billing software that extensively optimizes clinical outcomes and revenue management. It includes free setup, training, and on-going support and makes it easy for usage. It is a cloud-based app that goes well with both iOS and Android, allowing healthcare providers to charge capture, schedule practice resources, and check-in patients, from anywhere. It supports all business sizes of medical billing services.

#5: Kareo Billing

Kareo is a web-based medical billing and practice management solution popularly used by physicians and medical practitioners across the USA. If you have a small clinic/practice or a medical billing company, Kareo perfectly suits your requirements.

Features

Scheduling patients

Confirming insurance

Managing delinquent accounts and the AR collections process

Protecting patient records

Creating customized reports, etc.

Verifying insurance claims immediately

Conclusion

If you think more than these software you might require an expert’s help to explain the end-to-end workflow of your medical billing and coding process with a high-end customized software, get in touch with 24/7 Medical Billing Services and obtain suggestions on using the best practice management software.

