Tongkat Ali Extract Market will Grow at a Robust Pace through 2028

Global tongkat ali extract market is about to witness projecting growth in the upcoming years due to an increase in the demand for functional food. Tongkat ali extract is also known as Eurycoma longifolia, or longjack, which is a flowering plant, and is widely popular in various geographies including South East Asia, Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand, amongst others. The extract is obtained from the roots of Tongkat Ali plant and is traditionally used for various health benefits such as aphrodisiac, and the ailment of disorder. It is known to treat diseases such as jaundice, diarrhea, dysentery, intestinal worm, etc. Apart from this, Tongkat Ali extract is also known to boost blood flow and reduces fatigue. The global market for tongkat ali extract is estimated to witness a healthy CAGR during the forecast period from 2018 to 2028.

Global Tongkat Ali Extract Market Segmentation

The global tongkat ali extract market can be segmented on the basis of end-use application as:

Dietary Supplements

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Sports Nutrition Drinks

Functional Food

The global tongkat ali extract market can be segmented on the basis of nature as:

Organic

Conventional

The global tongkat ali extract market can be segmented on the basis of geographical region as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Regional analysis for Tongkat Ali Extract Market includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordics, Eastern Europe, Rest of Europe)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel, Rest of MEA)

East Asia (China, Japan, and South Korea)

South Asia (India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Rest of South Asia)

Oceania (New Zealand and Australia)

