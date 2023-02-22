Titans release longtime LT Taylor Levin, WR Robert Woods

Duron DavenportESPN2 minute reading

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Titans made several moves under the salary cap on Wednesday, releasing longtime left tackle Taylor Levin, wide receiver Robert Woods and kicker Randy Bullock.

The Titans were $23.3 million over the salary cap before Wednesday’s moves. By releasing Eleven ($14.8 million), Woods ($12 million) and Bullock ($2 million), the Titans saved roughly $28.8 million against their cap.

Levan, a three-time Pro Bowl offensive lineman, was the No. 11 pick in the 2014 draft. Levan, 31, entered the final season of the five-year, $80 million deal he signed in 2018.

“I hope I’ve done enough to create something that all Titan fans can be proud of, and I love you all,” Eleven said Posted on his personal Twitter account.

A nine-year veteran, he is the longest tenured player on the Titans roster. Levan underwent two ACL surgeries in three years that limited him to just 20 games over the past three seasons.

Levan’s most recent ACL tear happened last season in Week 2 against the Buffalo Bills. Now Eleven have to figure out if they want to continue playing football.

He was released with a failed physical designation.

The Titans traded a 2023 sixth-round pick to the Los Angeles Rams last year for Woods, who is coming off an ACL tear in November 2021.

Woods, 30, returned from injury to play in all 17 games last season. Woods, a 10-season veteran, recorded 53 receptions for 527 yards and two touchdowns in his only season with the Titans.

The 33-year-old Bullock made 17 of 20 field goal attempts and was good on 28 extra point attempts last season.