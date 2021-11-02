timetable but sooner is better than later

I don’t have a timetable but sooner is better than later,’ Murphy says about offering unemployment help in person. Gov. Phil Murphy doesn’t have a timetable for when unemployed workers can get help with their claims in person, but “sooner is better than later,” he said at his Monday briefing.

Unemployed workers have only been able to get help with their claims by telephone or online since the start of the pandemic in March 2020. Many have said, months after submitting claims, they have been unable to get through to a person who can help resolve their problems with payments.

“I think there’s a comfort in `I’m looking at you, you’re looking at me,’ and you’ve got an unemployment issue and it’s weighing heavily on you and you’re frustrated,” Murphy said.

While many state workers were mandated to work from the office as of Oct. 18, others will go back in-person on a rolling basis, Murphy said last month. Murphy said the Labor Department’s One Stop Career Centers would be “phased in over the next number of weeks.”

As of Monday, the centers schedule appointments for some in-person services, but they are not available for unemployment claims.

Murphy said if Department of Labor Commissioner Robert Asaro-Angelo was at the briefing, he would probably say that in-person meetings wouldn’t help to speed up any claims.

“It may well give comfort to the person that they’ve got a name and a face,” Murphy said. “But I don’t know that there’s any evidence that it would have speeded up the claim.”

The Department of Labor didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Murphy said New Jersey’s record with unemployment claims is as good as any state, “but that doesn’t mean if you’re out there and you’re frustrated right now, and your claim has not been resolved… I have sympathy with that, therefore, I’m frustrated as well.”

The governor likened individuals’ outstanding claims to “hand-tailored suits” and specific to the individual.

He stopped short of offering a time frame as to when people could get help in person.

“As it relates to when, I don’t have a timetable, but sooner is better than later,” he said. “Obviously we want to do it right, but sooner is better than later.”

