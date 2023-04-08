Tiger Woods makes the cut at The Masters

(CNN) The morning was more balanced than that Tiger Woods will make the cut at Masters But after a tense wait the five-time champion moved on to the third and fourth rounds at Augusta.

In his 25th appearance at the prestigious major, Woods tied Gary Blair Fred Couples’ Recorded 23 consecutive cuts at The Masters.

The 47-year-old, who had suggested earlier in the week that this would be his final appearance in the tournament, ended his late second round with a one-over 73.

With rain at Augusta National, Woods parred the 17th and 18th holes three over par for the match, meaning others had to drop shots to make the cut.

Greenkeepers remove standing water on the 18th green during a late second round.

The weather made consistency difficult for the players as Justin Thomas shot a bogey on the 17th to move to three over.

Thomas endured a poor back nine, dropping six shots in a round that included six bogeys, one double bogey and one birdie.

Woods finished 11 holes in his second round on Friday and was two over par, then suspended the day’s play due to a scheduled cut. Bad weather.

He had two birdies and three bogeys in his first-round performance of 74 and was two over on the final hole of the round.

Kopka’s leading cut

Brooks Koepka finished his second round before play started and finished on Friday because of bad weather, leading at 12 under at the end of the second round, although world No. 3 Jon Rahm cut his advantage to two shots.

At nine under on the 10th hole, Rahm carded a three-under 69, making five birdies and two bogeys in overcast conditions.

As expected after a poor couple of days, world No. 2 Rory McIlroy finished five over for the tournament.

Woods hit a bogey on the 18th.

The third round has already started. Woods tees off at 1:06 p.m. ET, and playing multiple holes in one day — if the weather holds — will be a real test for the 15-time major champion.

His competitive appearances have been sporadic since suffering serious leg injuries in a serious car crash in 2021, and after his opening round on Thursday he said he was in “constant” pain on the hilly Augusta course.