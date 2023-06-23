Chris Paul is a warrior.

That fact alone is enough to make us question whether we have been transported to another universe. But it still beats.

Chris Paul could come in for a Steph Curry-led Warriors team, and certainly take on a role as Curry’s co-star. Ten years ago, this would have been scandalous. Five years ago, that would have been impossible. A day ago, I would have said no way.

Looks like the curry was perfect. he said “It’s not 2014And he didn’t lie.

Chris Paul is a warrior.

It’s like Green Goblin meets Spider-Man. Mentor and friend turned rival—turned ally again. Next, Diddy would join Death Row Records.

There’s some poetry to this Golden State bombshell, some intrigue in this plot twist. But it also sets up a heartwarming punctuation mark for Curry and Paul’s relationship. Something at least 15 years deep.

There’s something classy about the two of them doing this, Paul for humbling himself and Curry for honoring an OG. Warriors fans won’t like it, having spent the better part of a decade rooting against Paul under the name Curry. But Curry doesn’t seem worried.

Make no mistake, this move cannot happen without Kari’s blessing and Paul’s consent. Both are big enough stars to kill this move if they want to. But team sources say Curry and Paul are excited about their reunion because they have a reunion in mind. Undoubtedly, their rivalry has mellowed over the years and both are teetering on their 40s. But mutual respect and appreciation of brotherhood does not always mean teaming up.

But history will show that curry leaves are the ultimate magnet, a force of gravity that defies conventional wisdom and unwritten rules. Paul coming to the Warriors is further proof that Curry’s way of going about things is winning. There is no greater sign of respect than when a rabid competitor like Paul chooses to go toe-to-toe with a rival he can’t beat.

There is no clear message from the Warriors that they are all in the curry window. There is nothing more desirable to trade for a player 14 years older than his predecessor.

The Warriors wanted more experience to face the youth that anchored their locker room last year. They also see the move as an upgrade for a secondary ball handler and playmaker. Paul is a complete point guard who can run the team, especially when Curry sits. He’s the answer to the Warriors’ turnover problems and their 3-point addiction. Ball can go to his spot in the midrange and punish mismatches.

Poole, at his best, was the perfect backup to Curry, especially when Curry missed time. The Warriors now risk making him whatever they want to another team. They may look back on this and wish they had a higher return on their investment in the custody they designed. But the Warriors cashed in on Poole’s explosiveness and availability for Poole’s experience and leadership. They cashed in on a future star for a former juggernaut, and in doing so they believe they’ve become more solid. They cut nearly $100 million in future salaries, paving the way to avoid more punitive damages in the new collective bargaining agreement. A chemistry issue in the locker room created by Draymond Green’s punch last October and the unresolved nature of Poole’s role — a starter talent with a reserve ceiling in minutes.

The warriors enlisted a legendary leader who certainly had a bad reputation, but was respected. His decision to join the Warriors makes clear his only goal is to win. That’s what Curry needed to instill in his team with a speech before Game 7 against Sacramento.

But the significance of the move isn’t just that the Warriors have gotten older and more experienced. They swapped Curry’s successor for Curry’s former inspiration. Paul without question helped push Curry into his current stratosphere at times. The milk curry had to be scrapped.

Just finishing his freshman year at Charlotte Christian University 80 miles away — in the era of high school musings on YouTube, mind you — Paul was named to the 2003 McDonald’s All-American and Parade All-American teams. He was the pride of Winston-Salem and the face of North Carolina high school basketball. As a freshman in 2004 with ACC dreams, Paul dominated his first two NCAA Tournament games, including this streak against Manhattan: 29 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists, 3 steals, 2 blocks and 1 turnover.

Paul dressed for his state. Drafted No. 1 in the 2005 NBA Draft by the New Orleans Hornets. When selected No. 4, Jerry Stackhouse became the highest-drafted player from North Carolina since going No. 3 in 1995.

Go deeper The Chris Paul trade was a move for Mike Dunleavy Jr.’s title

In 2009, Curry and his family spent time with the Ball family, giving the pending NBA rookie some insight and a good time. If you know anything about curry, you know those times are important.

In 2011, milk curry was almost traded.

Things changed in 2014 when the two met in the playoffs. Paul was no longer a guide for Curry, but an obstacle. When the Clippers survived that series in Game 7, Paul got the last win over Curry. Many knew that curry was coming.

A shortcut It symbolized the changing of the guard.

A championship confirmed that.

The 2019 series in Houston ended all debate.

The 2023 playoffs are Paul’s best chance for a comeback. A title win with Phoenix wouldn’t have changed the outcome, but it would have been something. But Paul’s biggest concern also ended his chances.

Injury is problem no. with milk. 1. A hamstring kept him out of the 2018 playoffs for Houston. A groin kept him out of the 2023 Phoenix playoffs. But one advantage of playing with Curry is that Paul won’t be playing for many minutes. Averaged 35.7 minutes in his seven playoff games this year. But before the injury this year, he had played in 30 consecutive postseason games in three playoffs.

In the first round series against the Clippers, Paul played 39, 38, 41, 38 and 38 minutes. He was injured in Game 2 of the next series. Steve Kerr’s caution and Rick Celebrini’s wizardly, protective figure for Paul gave him a better chance of surviving the postseason. Curry is insurance so he can reduce his workload and not lose ground.

So, Paul jumps across the escalator. Maybe it’s a sign that the whole tournament is not what it used to be, or maybe it’s not what it seems. Eventually, all of these soldiers grow older and wiser and remember that they are all part of the brotherhood. The fights that fuel the internet aren’t as serious for the main characters as the audience would have you believe.

It proves that life is a circle. The bond brewed in North Carolina can survive time and competition and even misunderstandings. Ultimately, all former superstars must find a safe place to land in their final years. The legends of the game deserve it.

Or maybe we’re actually in some alternate universe.

Go deeper Slater: Why the Chris Paul-Jordan Poole trade happened for the Warriors

(Photo: Ezra Shaw / Getty Images)