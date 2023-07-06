The tourist who vandalized the Colosseum says he didn’t know it was that old

Leave a comment on this story Comment

A tourist who angered a nation when he was caught scrawling a love note on the Colosseum has apologized embarrassingly – saying he didn’t understand the history of the Roman monument. The city’s lawyer and mayor, Ivan Danilov, wrote in a letter to Dimitrov, 27, that he was aware of the seriousness of his actions and apologized to Italy and the people of the world for the damage he had caused. UNESCO World Heritage site.

Man carves love note into Colosseum in latest case of tourist misbehavior

“By damaging the Colosseum, to the detriment of other visitors, I acted with frivolity, inflexibility and indecency,” he wrote in Italian, as translated by The Washington Post. “I have no excuses.”

Dimitrov wrote that he took responsibility for his actions and acknowledged the “incalculable artistic and historical significance” of the site.

“I am too ashamed to admit that it was only after this tragic incident that I began to appreciate how ancient this monument is,” he wrote.

A tourist carved his girlfriend’s name into the walls of Rome’s Colosseum on June 23, seen in a viral video that drew the ire of Italy’s culture minister. (Video: Reuters)

Dimitrov’s lawyer, Alexandro Maria Trelli, said in a news release that he had already come up with a plea bargain that would keep his client out of jail. Although the plea was still under negotiation, he said the prosecutor agreed that no prison sentence was imposed.

Prosecutors and representatives of Italy’s national police, the Carabinieri, could not be reached Thursday afternoon. Associated Press reported Last week authorities used photographs to identify the man as a visitor who lived in Britain. See also Joel Embiid's advice to struggling James Harden -- 'Be aggressive'

Dimitrov’s face appeared in a video that went viral in late June, in which he used a key to write “Evan + Haley 23” on a wall. American viewer Ryan Lutz captured the video. told NBC News He was “appalled” and reported the incident to security.

“I’ll settle for learning a lesson for this guy,” Lutz told the news agency. “You don’t respect host countries.”

In Rome, the law targets bad tourist behavior, such as bathing in fountains

Italian officials expressed their outrage online, along with Culture Minister Gennaro Sangiuliano Tweeting Tourism Minister Daniela Sandanze said the act was “a sign of great immorality”. to say On Twitter, he hopes the tourist will face sanctions.

Italy’s ANSA news agency reported Penalties for damage include up to five years in prison and fines of more than $16,000.