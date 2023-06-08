The Supreme Court has ruled against a dog toy that resembles a bottle of Jack Daniel’s

Supreme Court It was decided on Thursday The First Amendment does not protect a dog chew that resembles a bottle of Jack Daniel’s from a case of trademark infringement.

The Bad Spaniels Silly Squeaker toy is shaped like a Jack Daniel’s bottle and has other unique features. said the Court of Appeal judge“Mild, dog-related changes.”

The words “Old No. 7 Brand Tennessee Sour Mash Whiskey” on the bottle have been replaced on the doll with “Old No. 2 on your Tennessee rug.” While Jack Daniel’s says its product is 40 percent alcohol by volume, Bad Spaniels is said to be “43 percent booze.”

A tag attached to the toy reads, “Not affiliated with Jack Daniel’s Distillery.”

Justice Elena Kagan, writing for a unanimous court, was amused by the controversy. “This case is about dog toys and whiskey,” he wrote, “two things that rarely appear in the same sentence.”