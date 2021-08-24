The President of the European Commission underlines the importance of the strategic links between Morocco and the EU

The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, stressed on Saturday the importance of the strategic ties uniting Morocco and the European Union. “Morocco and the European Union are two strategic partners and it is important to maintain this relationship and consolidate it”, affirmed the president of the European executive during a joint press briefing at the military air base of Torrejon de Ardoz, with the President of the European Council Charles Michel and the President of the Spanish Government, Pedro Sanchez.

Responding to a question related to the announcement by HM King Mohammed VI of the end of the diplomatic crisis with Spain, Ms. Von der Leyen underlined the need for both Spain and the European Union to have good relations with Morocco.

HM King Mohammed VI said on Friday that Morocco wishes, with sincere optimism, to continue working with the Spanish government and its president, Pedro Sanchez, in order to inaugurate “an unprecedented step” in relations between the two neighboring countries.

These relations will have to be based on trust, transparency, mutual consideration and respect for commitments, the Sovereign insisted on in the speech of August 20.

