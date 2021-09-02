The plague behind it: Ryanair launches lanes and buys planes

Ryanair is building on a “very strong recovery” in the volume of activity and expects to return to demand that preceded the corona plague as early as this coming winter. The low-cost carrier has launched 14 new routes from London ahead of the winter season and will cut flight prices to encourage passengers to return and use its services. “Recovery volume at 50%” Recovery is very strong, “said Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary. O’Leary expects the airline to maintain these numbers this month and next, following the launch of new routes from Stansted and Luton airports to a variety of destinations including Grenoble, Turin, Naples and Helsinki, which will help create 500 new jobs.2 View Gallery Ryanair Airlines Flight Plane (Photo: Bloomberg)

Between November and March, O’Leary predicts that Ryanair will reach the volume of passengers that preceded the epidemic, on a monthly basis. The monthly numbers are currently at 85% of the levels that preceded the plague. Ryanair is planning an aggressive expansion. It will receive 55 Boeing 737 Max aircraft this winter and the same number each year, until 2025. Its fleet will expand to 600 aircraft by the end of the financial year 2026, compared to more than 450 aircraft today. Jet 2, another British low-cost carrier, has also shown growing confidence in the recovery in demand, when it announced a deal to buy dozens of Airbus A321 NEOs to meet expected growth and refresh its fleet. The order is for 36 aircraft with a total value of $ 4.9 billion, although the company based in Leeds said that it is negotiating for a significant discount. The aircraft will be delivered to it between 2023 and 2028, and under the terms of the agreement Jet 2 has the option to expand 60 planes 2 View gallery However, O’Leary predicts that only next summer will prices return to normal levels. “There is a rapid increase in demand here,” he said. “This rapid strengthening will take advantage of low pricing, and then pricing will begin to return to pre-epidemic levels.” He said in a conversation with the Financial Times, “The traffic light program no longer serves any purpose.” TAP Air Portugal O’Leary estimates that as a result of the devastation caused by the plague in the aviation industry, European capacity for short-haul flights will shrink by 20%. Airways is considering replacing short-haul flights with low-cost flights from Gatwick, O’Leary said that this is a “complete madness” and that no national airline has ever been able to produce a successful low-cost airline.

