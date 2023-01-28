The Netherlands and Japan have said they will join the US in blocking China’s access to chip technology

The United States in October imposed strict restrictions on sales to China of both semiconductors and the machinery used to make them, arguing that Beijing could use the technology for military purposes, such as breaking American codes or guiding hypersonic missiles. But even before those restrictions were granted, the United States had been pushing for more restrictions on advanced technology exports to the Netherlands and Japan to China.

The October rules restricted certain exports to China from countries outside the United States. Using a new regulation called the Foreign Direct Product Rule, the Biden administration barred companies that use U.S. technology, software or inputs from selling certain advanced semiconductors to China. But these measures only apply to the chips, not the machines used to make them.

Instead, the White House continued to press allies to pass restrictions on the sale of semiconductor manufacturing equipment by companies such as the Dutch company ASML or Tokyo Electron in Japan. The White House argued that selling this advanced machinery to China would allow Beijing to one day develop its own versions of advanced products that the United States cannot buy.

The ongoing negotiations had to overcome commercial and logistical concerns. Like the Americans, the Dutch and Japanese worry that if they exit the Chinese market, foreign competitors will take their place, said Emily Benson, a senior fellow at the Center for Strategic and International Relations, a Washington think tank. Over time, that could “affect our ability to maintain a technological edge over competitors,” he said.

The Dutch government has already banned the sale of its state-of-the-art semiconductor machines, known as extreme ultraviolet lithography systems, to China. But the US encouraged the Dutch to master a slightly less advanced system called deep ultraviolet lithography. The agreement reached Friday includes at least some restrictions on that equipment, according to a person familiar with its terms.