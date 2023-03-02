The House Ethics Committee has opened an investigation into Representative George Santos

Comment on this story Comment

A House ethics committee will investigate Rep. George Santos (RN.Y.), who has admitted to massively fabricating his biography and is accused of violating campaign finance laws. Its members voted unanimously to establish an investigative subcommittee to investigate allegations against the freshman congressman, including his past business practices, campaign finance expenditures and allegations of sexual misconduct, according to a statement released Thursday by House Ethics Committee leaders.

A bipartisan subcommittee will determine whether Santos, 34, “may have engaged in illegal activity in connection with his 2022 congressional campaign”; Failure to properly disclose required information in reports filed with the House; violated federal conflict of interest laws in connection with his role in a fiduciary services company; and/or sexually assaulted a person seeking employment in his congressional office,” the statement said.

Rep. David Joyce (R-Ohio) will serve as chairman of the investigation subcommittee, and Rep. Susan Wild (D-Pa.) will serve as its ranking member. The other two members of the Intelligence Subcommittee are Reps. John Rutherford (R-Fla.) and Glenn Ivey (D-Md.).

When asked for comment, a spokesperson for Santos said: A message A post on Congress’ verified Twitter account said Santos was “fully cooperating” with the investigation and would have no further comment.

Elected in November, Santos has faced calls to step down from Democrats and Republicans — including New York representatives — for fabricating many details about his life. The litany of lies included falsely claiming that Santos graduated from Baruch College with a 3.89 GPA, lying to a judge in 2017 about working at Goldman Sachs, and claiming his mother was at the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001. Immigration records show she is not in the country. See also George Santos: Justice Department lawyers ask FEC to investigate New York congressman

Santos faces multiple local, state and federal investigations amid repeated reports of lies and fabrications. He was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in November, but his resume unraveled.

Santos has admitted to lying about his education and work history, but there are questions about the source of his wealth, which he used to fund his campaign. In January, a nonpartisan watchdog filed a complaint with the Federal Election Commission about Santos’ campaign financing.

The Washington Post reported last month that Pennsylvania Amish farmers accused Santos of writing bad checks and taking puppies, leading to a criminal indictment in 2017. The Post also reported that Santos also called Derek a relative of a Russian oligarch as a client. Myers, a prospective staffer in Santos’ DC office, said last month she was sexually harassed by the congressman she implicated.

Myers filed a complaint with the Office of Congressional Ethics. On Thursday, Myers told The Post that he would release evidence to the committee if subpoenaed.

“I have faith in the evidence and the facts,” Myers said. “The evidence for my involvement is strong.”

Santos resisted calls for his resignation, as did House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), who said Santos was legitimately elected and sat unopposed. House Republicans appointed Santos to two House committees in January, but Santos later recused himself from those committees, calling him a “distraction.” See also 2023 Oscar Nominations Live: 'Everywhere At Once' Leads