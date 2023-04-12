The Hawks are the top heat in the NBA play-in game, locking up the 7-seed in the East

Associated Press2 minute reading

MIAMI — Trae Young scored 25 points, Clint Capela grabbed 21 rebounds and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Miami Heat 116-105 in a play-in contest on Tuesday night to clinch the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Dejounte Murray added 18 points for the Hawks, who avenged last season’s five-game Round 1 loss to Miami and earned an East first-round matchup with Boston that begins Saturday.

Kyle Lowry scored 33 points — his highest-scoring game in his two Miami seasons — and the Heat will host either Toronto or Chicago on Friday to decide a spot in Round 1 against No. 8 and top-seeded Milwaukee. Raptors and Bulls play Wednesday; The winner of Friday’s game opens the series against the Bucs on Sunday.

Tyler Hero scored 26 for Miami, and Jimmy Butler finished with 21.

For the Hawks, four reserves — Satik Bey, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Onyeka Okongwu and Jalen Johnson —- combined for 53 points.

The Hawks improved to 3-0 all-time in play-in tournament games; That’s the best mark in the league when New Orleans plays Oklahoma City on Wednesday night.

They got this across the board. Atlanta outrebounded Miami 63-39, including a 22-6 edge in second-chance points in the offensive class and a 26-6 edge.

The Hawks took two timeouts in the first 3:53 of the third quarter as a 24-point lead with 2:37 left in the first half — a 63-39 Atlanta edge — turned into Whittle, and quickly .

Miami trailed by 15 at halftime, then opened the third quarter on a 16-6 run. It all added up to a 27-8 run in a 7-minute span to get the Heat within 71-66.

But the Hawks had an answer then, and the Heat made a run every other time. Atlanta pushed the lead back to 13 going into the fourth, and with Miami within six midway through the final quarter, the Hawks hit five straight to regain a double-digit edge.