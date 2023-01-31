The FBI searched the office of Biden’s former think tank in November

Robert K. Hur, Yar Attorney General Merrick B. Appointed by Garland Biden began work this week as a special counsel to oversee the investigation, an official familiar with the situation said. U.S. Attorney in Chicago John R. Lash Jr. was replaced by Mr. Har was appointed, he was Mr. At Garland’s request, he initiated an investigation into the matter.

After the release of a small number of classified documents last week, Mr. Some of the political pressure on Biden has eased. had been discovered Former Vice President Mike Pence’s home in Indiana. Mr. Like Biden, he has cooperated with the archives and the Department of Justice.

But Republicans, who took over the House in November, have seized the documents case as they called for A wide range of investigations Mr. Biden, his family and what they say is Mr. Under Garland is the arming of the judiciary.

Rep. Jim Jordan, Republican of Ohio, who oversees the Judiciary Committee, said Mr. Lash and Mr. Mr. Biden to release key details of the Biden investigation, including letters related to Hur’s appointments. Inciting Garland.

On Monday, the department categorically rejected the request.

“Disclosing to Congress about active investigations could affect those investigations and create the impression that Congress could exert undue political pressure or, in some cases, attempt to influence department decisions,” said Assistant Attorney General Carlos F. Euryarde wrote. . “Judgments about how to proceed with a matter are the exclusive responsibility of the department.”

Mr. Biden, Mr. Cavalier’s treatment of Trump’s papers has alternated between harsh criticism and offering a more measured assessment. Logistical issues Handling key government documents before revelations about his own activities surfaced.

In August, at Mar-a-Lago, Mr. Shortly after searching Trump’s resort, Mr. Biden agreed.