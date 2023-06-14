The European Union says Google’s ads violate antitrust laws

Wednesday was Google will be imposed Violating EU antitrust laws by using its dominance in online advertising to undercut rivals is the latest in a string of lawsuits around the world that strike at the core of the internet giant’s business model.

The case was filed by the European Commission, the executive arm of the 27-nation European Union, and is the fourth time Google has been accused of violating European antitrust laws in recent years. In this instance, the European Union accused Google of its abuse Regulation of the marketplace for buying and selling online advertising.

The EU announcement follows similar charges brought against Google by the US Justice Department in January. There is also Britain’s antitrust authority Examines Google’s advertising practices.

The results of the lawsuits could have significant implications for Google’s parent company, Alphabet. $60 billion profit From last year’s ad. Advertising supports all of Google’s most popular services, including search, email, maps and Android, and allows the company to offer them for free.