That famous black hole just got darker

Four years ago, astronomers published the first image of a black hole: a red, puffy donut of light surrounding the hollow, dark hole at the center of the giant galaxy M87, located 55 million light-years away in the Virgo galaxy.

The image revealed what astronomers and we could only imagine: a celestial body so massive that its gravity warped spacetime, pulling matter, energy, and even light into its bottomless vortex. This image was released on April 10, 2019 by an astronomical team called the Event Horizon Telescope, so named for the boundary that does not orbit the black hole.

Now a subset of that team, led by Leah Medeiros of the Institute for Advanced Study in Princeton, NJ, has used artificial intelligence to reprocess the original data. A much improved version of the film.

They say the new image will sharpen the constraints on how well the black hole in M87 matches Einstein’s theory of general relativity, which first predicted the existence of black holes. Dr. Medeiros and his colleagues published the new image Thursday in the Astrophysical Journal Letters.