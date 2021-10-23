Texas National Guard Blocks Border Crossing as Wall Construction Continues

Texas Army National Guard troops and equipment deployed by Governor Greg Abbott moved in to block a portion of the Rio Grande in Eagle Pass, Texas. The troops began arriving on Friday and positioned themselves along a one-mile stretch of the river near the downtown area of the city.

The troops are stationed in Humvee vehicles carefully placed along the riverbank to serve as a deterrent to illegal crossings near the city. Nearly 30 vehicles are parked less than 150 feet from each other facing Mexico. Border Patrol agents in the area tell Breitbart Texas that more troops were scheduled to arrive later in the day.

