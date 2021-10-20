Taliban Commander Who Launched Bombings in Kabul Is Now a Police Chief in Charge of Security

A young lady clad in a burqa griped she may now not abide along with her meddling mother by marriage. Plainly used to being in order, Mr. Mutmaeen addressed the spouse that underneath Islamic

Mutmaeen used to run Taliban self destruction besieging crews in Kabul. On a most recent day, in his new situation as police boss for one of numerous Afghan capital’s locale, he was occupied with interceding a conjugal debate.

guideline he should give his life partner “cover and diverse essential necessities.”

Mr. Mutmaeen’s answer was to have the mother move to the place of her distinctive child. After some convincing, the spouse hesitantly concurred.

His face outlined by a dark turban and dark facial hair, Mr. Mutmaeen didn’t see the bumping change from his prior occupation as exceptional. Up to now, Individuals and local people who toiled with them have been true targets in light of the fact that the Taliban tried to make a truly Islamic request, he referenced. In the current day, he contemplated, bunch policing fills the indistinguishable need.

“In advance I used to serve Islam, and presently I’m furthermore serving Islam. There is nothing of the sort as a differentiation,” Mr. Mutmaeen, 39, referenced.

The Taliban-turned-cops underneath Mr. Mutmaeen’s order aren’t being paid, thus they haven’t obtained instructing in exact police work. It isn’t clear the thing legitimate rules they’re forcing, aside from their comprehension of the Islamic Sharia. The punitive code of the U.S.- sponsored Afghan republic, dismissed by the Taliban on Aug. 15, could or won’t be in power. The Taliban have referenced they expectation to pass on again the 1964 construction from the time of King Zahir Shah—short vague statements they see as going against Islam.