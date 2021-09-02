Subway Disabled: A state of emergency has been declared in New York due to heavy rains and flooding

New York Mayor Bill de Bellasio declared a state of emergency, because of a “historic rain event” as he defined it, with record-breaking rains across the city leading to flooding and dangerous road conditions. Almost all of the New York subway lines have been shut down. The exceptional weather conditions are a result of the remnants of the tropical storm “Ida”. Earlier, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy also declared a state of emergency.

