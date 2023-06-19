Submarine heading for Titanic missing, ‘search and rescue’ underway

A search and rescue operation was underway Monday for a submarine that went missing in the North Atlantic to investigate the wreckage of the Titanic. Lt. Jordan Hart of the U.S. Coast Guard in Boston told CBS News that crews are “currently engaged in a search and rescue operation” when asked about rescue efforts off the coast of Newfoundland.

“The crew of five drowned Sunday morning, and the crew of the Polar Prince” — the submarine and the ship that transported the expedition members to the dive site — “lost contact with them about 1 hour and 45 minutes into the dive,” the Coast Guard said. A tweet.

OceanGate CruisesA company that sends unmanned submersibles on deep-sea expeditions confirmed in a statement that its submersible was the subject of a rescue operation, and that it was “exploring and mobilizing all options to bring the crew to safety.”

1084WD-TITANIC-SUBMERSIBLE_FILE_O_ Reuters



The company did not say how many people were on the missing ship or whether any of them were paying tourists.

“Our entire focus is on the crew and their families on board the submarine,” OceanGate said, adding, “We are deeply grateful for the extensive assistance we have received from many government agencies and deep-sea companies. .”

US Coast Guard said C-130 crews searched the sub-area about 900 miles off Cape Cod, and the Halifax Rescue Coordination Center assisted a P8 Poseidon aircraft with underwater detection capabilities.

The Coast Guard alerted mariners Sunday night that a “21-foot submarine” had lost its white hull and given its last known position. “Nearby ships are requested to keep a sharp lookout and assist if possible,” the message said.

A map shows where the RMS Titanic sank in the North Atlantic on April 15, 1912, 380 miles southeast of the coast of Newfoundland, Canada, and 1,300 miles east of its destination in New York City. Getty/iStockPhoto



Contacted by CBS News, the Canadian Coast Guard said the rescue was being managed by the Boston Regional Coordination Centre. Map showing jurisdictional boundaries Various Coastal Search and Rescue agencies along the North American coast have shown the Titanic wreckage within the Boston Center area of ​​responsibility.

OceanGate said recently Its website The search for the wreck of the RMS Titanic, located about 400 miles southeast of the coast of Newfoundland, is “ongoing,” according to social media.



Titanic probe goes missing, Coast Guard launches search operation

Earlier this month, OceanGate said on Twitter that it was using satellite company Starling to help maintain communications with the Titanic on its journey.

“Despite being in the middle of the North Atlantic, we still have an internet connection to successfully carry out Titanic dive operations – thanks Starlink,” the tweet said. The company’s website advertises seven-night cruises to see the Titanic wreck for $250,000.





The company last tweeted about the Titanic voyage On June 15.

Saturday, British businessman Hamish Harding shared on Facebook He was also on board the Oceangate cruise that had left St. John’s, Newfoundland the day before. “The sub-team includes two legendary explorers, some of whom have made more than 30 dives on RMS Titanic since the 1980s,” Harding wrote. He said weather conditions meant “this will be the first and only manned voyage to the Titanic in 2023” and that the team planned to begin dive operations at 4 a.m. Sunday.

Harding’s company, Action Aviation, later confirmed he was one of the tourists on board, The Associated Press reported. Harding, a veteran adventure tourist, was He traveled to space In last year’s Blue Origin Rocket.

“There is still plenty of time to facilitate a rescue mission, and in this event survival equipment is on board,” the company’s executive director, Mark Butler, told the AP. “We all hope and pray that he makes a safe return.”

Diver and explorer Rory Golden posted about being on the Titanic. A Facebook registration On Monday afternoon, he wrote: “I’m fine. We’re all focused here for our friends.”

He continued: “There is a situation now that is part of a larger search and rescue effort, being undertaken by major agencies. That is our focus now.

“The response and offering of help around the world has been truly astounding and only goes to show the real benefit to people at a time like this.”



A visit to the RMS Titanic

OceanGate’s submarine, The Titan, is the world’s only five-person submersible capable of reaching the Titanic wreck, which sits 2.4 miles below the ocean’s surface. CBS News “Sunday Mornings” Correspondent David Bogue Joined the ship’s crewWith a small group of intrepid tourists, for a trip to see the world’s most famous shipwreck last year.

As he sat in the vessel, which he said was as roomy inside as a minivan, Bogue said, “how many pieces of the sub seemed improvised, off-the-shelf components, including the video game controller used to pilot the sub.

Miles Doran contributed reporting.