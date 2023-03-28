Stocks, News, Earnings and Data

2 hours ago

In a speech on Monday night, Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said he was confident the UK banking system and regulatory framework would allow the central bank to focus on reducing inflation.

He described UK banks as “well positioned to support the economy, with strong capital and liquidity positions”. Sky News reported.

“This country has a strong macroprudential policy regime. With the monetary policy committee to safeguard financial stability, the monetary policy committee can focus on its own core job of getting inflation back to target,” Bailey said.

The BoE raised its key rate by 25 basis points to 4.25% last week after inflation rose to a better-than-expected 10.4% in February.

– Jenny Reid