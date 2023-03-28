Stocks, News, Earnings and Data

An hour ago
European stocks opened higher
European shares rose early on Monday, with the Stoxx 600 index up 0.5% at 8:20 a.m. London time.
Oil and gas stocks gained 1.44%, mining stocks rose 1.36% and banks gained 1.2% to regain some positive momentum.
Check out the chart…
Stoxx 600 Index.
2 hours ago
Bailey: UK banks ‘resilient’, inflation key focus
In a speech on Monday night, Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said he was confident the UK banking system and regulatory framework would allow the central bank to focus on reducing inflation.
He described UK banks as “well positioned to support the economy, with strong capital and liquidity positions”. Sky News reported.
“This country has a strong macroprudential policy regime. With the monetary policy committee to safeguard financial stability, the monetary policy committee can focus on its own core job of getting inflation back to target,” Bailey said.
The BoE raised its key rate by 25 basis points to 4.25% last week after inflation rose to a better-than-expected 10.4% in February.
– Jenny Reid
3 hours before
We are not headed for a global financial crisis: CEO
Policymakers are right to shoot first and ask questions later, amid recent banking volatility, ABB Invest founder and CEO Thanos Babasavvas tells CNBC.
5 hours ago
Binance Founder Named in US Complaint Over Fall of Bitcoin, Ether
Bitcoin and Ether prices fell around 3% in Asian morning trade Currency Measurements – after US authorities filed a complaint against crypto exchange Finance and its co-founder Changpeng Zhao.
The filing alleges that the company actively solicited US users and replaced the exchanges’ own “useless compliance program.”
Bitcoin fell 3.09% in the last 24 hours, trading at $27,003, according to Coin Metrics — while Ether also fell 2.95% to $1,712.
Since the first quarter of 2021, when Bitcoin gained 103.73%, Bitcoin is up approximately 63% quarter on quarter, on pace to mark its best quarter ever. It is on pace to see gains for the third month in a row.
Ether also surged 41.3% in the quarter, on pace for the best quarter since the cryptocurrency gained more than 150% in the first quarter of 2021.
– Rohan Goswami, Gina Brancola, Jihye Lee
7 hours ago
CNBC Pro: A fund manager reveals 3 stocks to buy as small-caps hit multi-decade highs
The market sell-off earlier this month affected small-cap stocks more than their large-cap peers.
Still, Josh Bennett, senior portfolio manager at Alger, believes the volatility has created opportunities for investors to pick stocks that can outperform over the medium to long term.
Bennett named three stocks that he says could see a rebound through a potential recession.
CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.
– Ganesh Rao
6 hours ago
Asia-Pacific financials, banks rise as SVB deal provides relief on Wall Street
7 hours ago
CNBC Pro: Morgan Stanley Upgrades Overweight Stocks — Here Are 5
Despite market volatility, Morgan Stanley upgraded several stocks in March, including U.S. and global picks.
Better calls spread across technology, pharmaceuticals and more, with the bank offering a two-fold upgrade per share. Here are five stocks upgraded by the investment bank:
CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.
– Weissen Don
4 hours ago
European markets: Here are the opening calls
European markets are headed for a positive start on Tuesday.
UK’s FTSE 100 index is expected to rise 18 points to 7,498, Germany’s DAX is expected to rise 41 points to 15,177, France’s CAC is up 24 points to 7,104 and Italy’s FTSE MIB is expected to rise 85 points to 25,822.
On Tuesday, earnings are due from MAN Group and data releases include French business climate data and Italian consumer confidence figures.
– Holly Elliott