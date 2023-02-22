Stock Market Today: Live Updates

2 hours ago

Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares discusses the Ram 1500 Revolution EV concept truck during his keynote address at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) on January 5, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Carmaker Stellandis reported record full-year results on Wednesday, with net profit rising 26% to 16.8 billion euros ($17.9 billion) and a 41% year-on-year jump in global battery and electric vehicle sales.

The Dutch-headquartered company, which will be formed in 2021 from the merger of Italian-American joint venture Fiat Chrysler Group and France’s PSA Group, saw net revenue rise 18% to 179.6 billion euros.

Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares said the results also demonstrate the effectiveness of the company’s electrification strategy in Europe, with 288,000 battery and electric vehicle (BEV) sales by 2022 and 23 BEVs currently on the market.

“We now have the technology, products, raw materials and full battery ecosystem to drive the same transformative journey in North America, starting with all-electric Ram vehicles in 2023 and Jeep in 2024,” Tavares said.

Read the full story here.