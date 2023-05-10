Stock futures are higher as investors await the key inflation report: the live announcements

2 hours ago

South Korea’s Ministry of Small and Medium Enterprises and Startups is taking some steps to boost the country’s declining venture capital sector.

In an exclusive interview with CNBC, Lee Young, South Korea’s minister for SMEs and startups, said that includes injecting 1 trillion Korean won ($748.43 million) into the government-owned fund, which it estimates will lead to 2 trillion won in venture capital investments. .

Venture capital investment in South Korea fell 60.3% in the first quarter from a year ago, according to ministry data. This decline was attributed to factors such as the sluggish economy and high interest rates that resulted in expensive capital.

“Second, we will provide comprehensive support for innovative startups to raise funds. And we will provide a lot of incentive programs for private capital to move actively in this difficult environment,” Lee told CNBC’s Cheri Kang.

“Finally, we have continued to try to create a joint global fund. For example, President Yun went to New York last year to discuss the creation of a joint fund. Now we are talking with the government of Saudi Arabia. And I’m sure we will announce this soon,” Lee said.

Saudi Arabia has been making series of investments in South Korean companies such as Kako and Petrochemicals.

– Sheila Chiang