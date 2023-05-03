Sources – Randall Cobb Reunites With Aaron Rodgers To Join Jets

Rich ChiminiESPN staff writer3 minutes of reading

FLORHAM PARK, NJ — Keep going around Aaron Rodgers With familiar faces, The New York Jets The former is expected to sign Green Bay Packers Wide receiver Randall Cobb to a one-year deal, league sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Wednesday.

After the Packers lost the season, Cobb walked off the field with Rodgers Detroit Lions — After 10 seasons playing together, longtime teammates are soaking in a nostalgic moment for what will be their last game at Lambeau Field.

Cobb becomes the fourth former Packer to sign with the Jets, joining the wide receiver Alan LazardThe quarterback Tim Boyle And deal with Billy Turner. Offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett is part of the big reunion, as he also served as the Packers’ offensive coordinator from 2019 to 2021.

Given his close relationship with Rodgers, Cobb’s inclusion is no surprise. Cobb was the star quarterback called wish list — He suggested the jets during a March meeting at his home in Malibu, California.

Lazard, free-agent tight end Marcidis Lewis and signed wide receiver Odell Beckham, Jr Baltimore RavensRodgers was also on the list.

Rodgers, who was officially traded to the Jets last week, said during a January appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” that “I want the Randall Cobbs of the world — if he wants to keep playing — in my locker room. You guys can beat it.”

Cobb gets a talented Jets lineup that includes Lazard, the Offensive Rookie of the Year. Garrett Wilson, Corey Davis, McColl Hartman Jr. And Denzel Mims.

Primarily a slot receiver, Cobb will join Hartman at that position. The Jets’ primary slot receiver last season, Elijah MooreTraded to Cleveland Browns In the month of March.

Cobb ranks fifth in Packers history with 532 career receptions despite missing two seasons. He rejoined the Packers in 2021 after playing for the Cowboys (2019) and Texans (2020).

The Packers brought back the trophy in 2021 as a condition of Rodgers returning to the team. He has played in 25 games over the past two seasons since returning to Green Bay.