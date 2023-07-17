Smoke from Canadian wildfires is once again polluting US air

Polluted air from Canadian wildfires returned to the United States this week, and state officials on Monday urged residents to take precautions by limiting outdoor activities and wearing masks.
There are About 900 wildfires are burning across CanadaBut this week the smoke will come from the western part of the country.
“Unfortunately, wildfires will begin to move back into the smoke zone to start the new week,” the National Weather Service in the Philadelphia area said.
Air quality warnings were issued for several areas including the Midwest, Great Lakes, Central Tennessee and North Carolina and the Northeast.
As of 10 a.m. ET Monday, cities in the Midwest were reporting the worst air quality in the nation. Environmental Protection Agency Air Quality Index. The code runs from 0 to 500; The higher the number, the higher the level of air pollution. An AQI of 201 or higher is considered very unhealthy. Billings, Mont. and Fort Wayne, Ind., was 161, while the Cleveland area was 157.
The forecast is expected to result in “unhealthy for all” conditions in areas closest to the Canadian border. AirNowA website run by the EPA that monitors air quality across the United States.
Ohio’s Environmental Protection Agency said its advisory would remain in effect until Monday. In the southwestern part of the state, Residents were informed Limit the use of their vehicles, avoid mowing lawns, and avoid burning firewood and household waste.
New York Governor Kathy Hochul Air Quality Health Advisory issued on Sunday For Monday. Air quality in upstate New York was expected to reach unhealthy levels for all residents, while conditions in the Lower Hudson Valley, New York City, and Long Island were expected to be unhealthy only for sensitive groups. Rochester’s AQI was 141 early Monday morning, while Buffalo’s was 116.
“New Yorkers should once again prepare for smoke from wildfires in western Canada to affect our state’s air quality this week,” Ms. Hochul said in a statement, adding that officials are implementing emergency announcements on roads and public transit systems and ensuring masks. Available for distribution in districts across the state.
Local authorities advised residents to limit outdoor activities, use public transport or wear masks. Mayor Byron W. BROWN – The message from Buffalo was repeated Told the residents TO TAKE PRECAUTIONS – For Chicago, an air quality warning was in effect until Sunday night.
“We are well aware that the recent weather events that will significantly affect our city this summer are a direct result of the climate crisis,” said Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson. said SundayWarning children, the elderly and people with heart or lung disease to limit outdoor activity.
In Pennsylvania, the Department of Environmental Protection issued a statewide “Code Orange” warning, urging residents and businesses to help limit the burning of leaves, debris and other materials and avoid using gas-powered lawn and garden equipment.
“Canadian wildfire smoke will remain in the picture through Tuesday as northwesterly winds from the Canadian prairies continue to push heavy smoke into the upper 48s below,” the weather service said.
As early as last month, levels of particulate matter in the air from smog became unhealthy, with several US cities setting records. In spots, it can be dangerous to breathe everywhere from Minnesota and Indiana to the Mid-Atlantic and Southern regions.
In cities including New York, Toronto and Cincinnati, visibility has dropped alarmingly. In some places, smoke from the fires covered the sky in orange. That smoke can be traced back to wildfires burning in Quebec.
Here’s a guide to understanding air quality metrics.
Lola Fatulu Contributed report.