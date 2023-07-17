Smoke from Canadian wildfires is once again polluting US air

As of 10 a.m. ET Monday, cities in the Midwest were reporting the worst air quality in the nation. Environmental Protection Agency Air Quality Index. The code runs from 0 to 500; The higher the number, the higher the level of air pollution. An AQI of 201 or higher is considered very unhealthy. Billings, Mont. and Fort Wayne, Ind., was 161, while the Cleveland area was 157.

The forecast is expected to result in “unhealthy for all” conditions in areas closest to the Canadian border. AirNowA website run by the EPA that monitors air quality across the United States.

Ohio’s Environmental Protection Agency said its advisory would remain in effect until Monday. In the southwestern part of the state, Residents were informed Limit the use of their vehicles, avoid mowing lawns, and avoid burning firewood and household waste.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul Air Quality Health Advisory issued on Sunday For Monday. Air quality in upstate New York was expected to reach unhealthy levels for all residents, while conditions in the Lower Hudson Valley, New York City, and Long Island were expected to be unhealthy only for sensitive groups. Rochester’s AQI was 141 early Monday morning, while Buffalo’s was 116.